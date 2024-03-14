The Land

Two Angus stud bulls missing

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated March 15 2024 - 11:26am, first published 9:30am
The missing two stud Angus bulls from the Kemps Creek /Badgery Creek area. Picture Jim Hindmarsh Stock Agents
Two stud Angus bulls have gone missing from the Kemps Creek/Badgery Creek area, only three weeks after they were purchased.

