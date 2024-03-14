Two Angus stud bulls missing

Two stud Angus bulls have gone missing from the Kemps Creek/Badgery Creek area, only three weeks after they were purchased.
The bulls, both with the brands T7 and S129 on their rump, were discovered missing by their owner Robbie Blacker, Kingsfield Stud on Tuesday.
Mr Blacker had purchased the bulls through Jim Hindmarsh Stock Agent for $9000 three weeks ago and they were about to be put with his herd when they went missing.
He said there was no hair on the fence, no wire down or truck tyres near his yards.
"I don't know whether they have been knocked off or have wondered off," he said.
"We have done letter drops, contacted people and done social media - and have heard nothing.
"It's not like you wouldn't notice a couple of big black bulls in your backyard.
"It's unusual they have disappeared. We've never had anything like this happen before."
