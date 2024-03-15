Have your say on the upcoming AWI WoolPoll

Between September and November this year, woolgrowers across the country will be asked to vote in the Australian Wool Innovation WoolPoll and there are mixed feelings on if the levy should remain at 1.5 per cent, rise back to the 2pc it was before the last wool poll or even drop to 1pc.
Have your say on what you think the levy should be and what AWI should be focusing on and could be doing better in our ACM Agri WoolPoll survey.
AWI took a significant hit after the last WoolPoll, losing a quarter of its funding from the levy before a drop in the wool price contributed to further revenue losses.
Questions are being asked about the efficacy of AWI's marketing with some growers asking if a change of direction is needed, while others have even questioned if the reduction in the levy was a mistake.
Be part of the conversation by completing the survey.
