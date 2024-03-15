The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Reader Survey

Have your say on the upcoming AWI WoolPoll

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolgrowers will vote later this year on what percentage the AWI levy should be.
Woolgrowers will vote later this year on what percentage the AWI levy should be.

Between September and November this year, woolgrowers across the country will be asked to vote in the Australian Wool Innovation WoolPoll and there are mixed feelings on if the levy should remain at 1.5 per cent, rise back to the 2pc it was before the last wool poll or even drop to 1pc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.