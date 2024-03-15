The Land
New England feedlot fatteners compete with Queensland buyers for Tenterfield Angus

By Jamie Brown
Bronte, Libby and Scott Sharpe, Applebutt Partnership on the Timbarra Road, sold 150 EU accredited Angus steers with Speriby North blood to average 340.6kg at 407.8c/kg or $1389.
A well-prepared line of Angus weaner cattle - most fed at great expense through a very dry spring - dominated the yarding at Tenterfield on Friday with 2784 head on offer.

