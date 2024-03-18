Faces at the 2024 Ardlethan Picnic Races

Faces from far and wide travelled to gather and attend the 2024 Ardlethan Picnic Races, March 16.
A total of 1500 locals and visitors attended the day making the most of the cooler weather and entertainment.
The race club celebrated its 64th year of the annual event with a six race program.
Events such as fashions on the field were held, being judged by Annie Stewart, Ardlethan, Georgie Robertson, Wagga Wagga.
The main race of the day, The Ardlethan Picnic Cup was won by a bay five-year-old gelding, Dancing In the Sky, trained by Michael Travers and ridden by Sebastian Galea, both of Wagga Wagga.
After all the races are done for the day the cup winning jockeys silks were auctioned off, with all the jockeys who attended the day signing them.
The silks were purchased for $2200, with the money then being split between all the jockeys for the day as an appreciation of coming for the day.
