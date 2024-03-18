Strong stud interest at Burrawang with Dorpers in demand

There was strong stud interest at the top end of the Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper on-property sale on Monday, with a South Australian operator buying the top two lots.
Dorpers sold to good demand throughout the catalogue, but it was a White Dorper that reached the top price of $20,000.
At auction, 109 of 142 rams averaged $3050. Another 16 rams were bought after the sale.
The top-priced ram, Burrawang 230182, 13 months, sold to Gary and Janice Fiegert of Melashdan Dorper stud, Tumby Bay, SA.
By Burrawang King Kong, the 89-kilogram ram was classified as a stud type 5 with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 43 millimetres and 7mm rib fat.
Post weaning, he recorded an EMD of 36mm, placing him in the top 10 per cent of the breed.
The Fiegerts also bought the second top-priced ram, Burrawang 230267, another White Dorper at 13 months, for $13,000.
The Burrawang Carlton son, 95kg, was a type 4, with an EMD of 41mm and 6mm rib fat.
He ranked in the top 10pc for weaning and early post-weaning weight, as well as post-weaning EMD at 36mm.
Both rams were embryo-transfer bred.
The couple, who have been buying from the stud since 2018, said they were chasing new bloodlines coupled with structural correctness.
Mrs Fiegert said they focused on traits such as early growth and plenty of meat. The Burrawang rams were well covered and would suit their conditions well, she said.
Melashdan Dorpers have sold rams to every state bar Tasmania and offered 120 rams at their annual sale.
They had picked up new clients from station operators moving out of Merinos and into Dorpers, Mrs Fiegert said.
The couple said the prices at the top end were about what they expected, given the number of studs that were present.
The Cullinan family of Dust N Rain Dorpers were looking for new bloodlines for their Pooncarie stud.
They purchased the type 5 Dorper, Burrawang 230136, 81kg, by Burrawang Blesbok, for $6000 and the type 4 Burrawang 230521, 89kg, by Burrawang Hit Man, for $4250.
Laura Prince, Geandale Station, Cobar, bought a type 4 Dorper ram, Burrawang 230514, also by Hit Man, for $6000.
Volume buyers included Adam Chudleigh, MCC Chudleigh Dobell, who was bidding for undisclosed clients. He secured seven Dorpers and 10 White Dorpers to a $4000 top to average $4150.
Simon Renfrey, Ramps Ridge, Balranald, bought 10 Dorpers to an equal top of $5750 and a $4150 average.
The first of his top rams, the 13-month-old, Burrawang Cowboy son Burrawang 230059, 96kg, was a stud type 4 with 36mm EMD and 6mm rib fat.
His other $5750 ram, Burrawang 231300, 90kg, had a 36mm EMD and 4mm rib fat.
The Hit Man son was a type 4 and ranked in the top 10pc for weaning and early post-weaning weight.
Mr Renfrey said he had bought from Burrawang since 2010 and ram a flock of about 8000 Dorper ewes.
Alan Crozier, Marfield Station, Ivanhoe, bought 14 White Dorpers to a top of $2500 to average $1875, while Rick Crozier bought four Dorpers to $4500 and $4125 average.
Pomona Hill, Pomona, bought 15 Dorper rams to an equal top of $4000 to average $2350.
The Edson family of Red Rock Dorpers, Keith, SA, bought three White Dorpers to $4750 to average $3333, while Belah Creek Pastoral, Nyngan, bought four White Dorpers to a $2750 top and $1875 average.
Michael Chalmers, Barham, bought four Dorpers to a top of $4000 to average $3000, while the Fasham family, Wakool, bought five White Dorpers to $2500 top to average $1800.
Nathan Morris, Burrawang, said there was particularly good competition for the Dorper rams.
"You needed $3000 or $4000 to buy a black ram today which was really good, and just shows the demand that's out there at the moment - people keep coming back to Burrawang for those," he said.
"There was some very good value in the White rams, some very good quality rams that probably haven't made as much as they have in the past.
"It's really good though, it means everyone can buy a ram here."
Mr Morris said the demand for Dorpers and White Dorpers was cyclical depending on client's flock dynamics at the time.
In previous sales the stud had offered older, proven sires, but Burrawang was in the process of building up numbers and this time only sold rams up to 14 months old.
There had been some uncertainty in the leadup to the sale given tighter seasonal conditions, but the top end still sold well, he said.
"There was a good new client here that was a volume buyer but a lot of them are loyal clients that turn up every year and buy big numbers of sheep," he said.
BR&C agents conducted the sale with Nick Farley, Nutrien Bendigo, as guest auctioneer. StockLive Elite provided the interface.
