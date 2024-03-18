Angus steers top Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale

A total of 1003 head were yarded at the Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale last Friday where steers sold to a top of 405 cents a kilogram while heifers sold to a top of 310c/kg.
Steers weighing less than 200kg sold for 280c/kg to 405c/kg, while those in the 200kg to 250kg weight range made 224c/kg to 350c/kg.
Steers weighing 250kg to 300kg sold for 265c/kg to 405c/kg and steers weighing 300kg to 350kg made 175c/kg to 398c/kg.
Heavier steers more than 350kg sold for 312c/kg to 364c/kg.
Heifers weighing less than 250kg made 165c/kg to 310c/kg and heavier heifers more than 250kg sold for 192c/kg to 272c/kg.
Paul and Nada Gibbins, Lowanna and Bucca, sold 16 Angus steers, 267kg, with Brooklana and Booroomooka Angus blood, for 405c/kg to return $1081 to a local buyer.
A line of 16 Angus steers, 288kg, from A and W Joyce, Thora, sold for 374c/kg to return $1079, to a local buyer.
Partridge Rural Enterprises, Deer Vale, sold 23 Angus-cross steers, 272kg, with Knowla and Alumy Creek Angus blood, for 364c/kg or $990, to an online buyer.
Murray Burley, Dorrigo, sold 10 Angus steers, 393kg, for 348c/kg or $1364 to a local buyer.
Marengo Pastoral Co, Hernani, sold seven Angus-cross steers, 184kg, for 310c/kg to return $570.
Harry Connors sold two Charolais-cross steers, 178kg, with Wakefield blood, for 300c/kg or $534.
In the heifers, Gibbins Investments, Dorrigo, sold 26 Angus heifers, 304kg, with Brooklana blood, for 262c/kg to return $804, to a buyer from the New England area.
The Ponds Farming Co, Dorrigo, sold 12 Shorthorn heifers, 247kg, with Leeds Shorthorn blood, for 310c/kg or $768, to a buyer in the Northern Rivers area.
The same vendor sold another nine Shorthorn heifers, 305kg, for 280c/kg or $854, and 12 Angus heifers, 273kg, with Brooklana, Tandara and Gates Angus blood, for 262c/kg to return $715.
A line of nine Angus heifers, 292kg, from A and W Joyce, Thora, made 270c/kg or $788.
Hysant Pty Ltd, Ebor, sold 20 Angus heifers, 261kg, with Wattletop, Eaglehawk and Irelands Angus blood, for 272c/kg to return $710, to a buyer from the New England area.
Paul and Nada Gibbins, Lowanna and Bucca, sold 21 Angus heifers, 295kg, with Brooklana and Booroomooka Angus blood, for 260c/kg or $767.
Buyers were local as well as from the Northern Rivers and New England areas.
The sale was conducted by Ray White Rural Dorrigo.
