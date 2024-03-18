The Land
Angus steers top Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 18 2024 - 8:00pm
Vendors Shane Timms, Ben McCarthy, Dorrigo, Paul, Nada and Joe Gibbins, Lowanna and Bucca, at the Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale last Friday. Photo supplied by Ray White Rural Dorrigo.
Vendors Shane Timms, Ben McCarthy, Dorrigo, Paul, Nada and Joe Gibbins, Lowanna and Bucca, at the Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale last Friday. Photo supplied by Ray White Rural Dorrigo.

A total of 1003 head were yarded at the Dorrigo Top of the Drop Weaner Sale last Friday where steers sold to a top of 405 cents a kilogram while heifers sold to a top of 310c/kg.

