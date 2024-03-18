The Land
Heavy cattle sell $20 to $40 dearer at Maitland

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 19 2024 - 6:00am
Cattle with weight and breeding sold well at the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday. Picture supplied.
The market trend was firm for the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday and Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said there were 1000 head offered.

