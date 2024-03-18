Heavy cattle sell $20 to $40 dearer at Maitland

The market trend was firm for the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday and Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said there were 1000 head offered.
"What we did see on Saturday was that any heavy yearling steers and cattle with a bit of breeding and a bit of weight about them all sold very well," he said.
Restocker steers sold from $400 to $1120 a head, but most sales ranged from $700 to $1100.
The weaner heifers made from $400 to $900.
Mr Easey said the yearling steers topped at $1350 and most sales were between $700 and $1300.
"The bigger grade two- and four-tooth cattle sold well and topped at $1574 and they could have been $20 to $40 dearer," he said.
"There was a pretty fair run of yearling heifers ready to join and they topped at $1460 and most sales were from $950 to $1250."
The cows with calves were $100 to $150 a unit cheaper than a fortnight ago at the Maitland Annual Female Sale.
Mr Easey said the cows with calves topped at $2420.
"Most sales were between $1200 and $1900," he said.
There were not many pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows offered and one pen sold to $1300.
The cow market didn't vary depending on pregnancy status and Mr Easey said the top pen made $1410.
Most cows sold from $700 to $1100.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
