More help needed with metering compliance

Several key issues continue to slow non-urban water metering compliance, as highlighted in the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water's "What we heard" report.
Based on 124 survey responses and 28 written submissions, the report raised issues such as the cost of compliance, availability of duly qualified persons (DQPs), greater flexibility in water user compliance, helping water users understand their obligations and the coastal compliance deadline.
The main issues raised in the report were the large cost of compliant metering on small water users, and the lack of access to DQPs for installation.
In the survey and submissions, water users asked the Government to support a system that focused on identifying works that require metering rather than identifying those that do not as well as voicing strong support for a simple process with no fees and which was easily reversible.
The majority of survey respondents did not support strengthened enforcement tools for the Natural Resource Access Regulator (NRAR).
The cost of compliance is a big issue for smaller, low-risk water users with suggestions from the What we heard report including targeting metering requirements more effectively, to risk with substantial support for increased flexibility on standards for these water users.
It was generally agreed by survey respondents that current compliance requirements do not minimise undue costs for smaller water users, as per the policy objective.
Respondents called for consistent metering conditions, highlighting the importance of removing pre-existing conditions in water sharing plans which created confusion for water users who might otherwise be exempt.
In response to the What we heard report, NSW Irrigators Council said the barriers must be addressed in the NSW Government's review of metering reforms.
The response highlighted how inaction and inconsistencies by the department were preventing water users from effective metering.
NSWIC CEO Claire Miller said many of the compliance barriers were beyond water users control and its "Addressing Metering Compliance Barriers" report details the ongoing hurdles to compliance.
"We look forward to the Government coming to the table with solutions," Ms Miller said.
"We are always aiming for 100 per cent compliance but we should not be penalised for things that are outside of our control when the department has not done the work to ensure its targets are actually achievable.
"NRAR, which polices water use, acknowledges these barriers to compliance. Its quarterly reports also show almost every water user in NSW is operating under the rules.
"Inconsistent policy tools, cost burden for low volume water users, a lack of duly qualified persons (DQPs), and impractical telemetry and floodplain harvesting requirements are just a few of the barriers.
"Despite these barriers being outside of their control, water users continue to go to great lengths and considerable cost to comply, and where they cannot, to demonstrate they have made every effort."
She said NSW's metering standards for agricultural water users were globally recognised as the gold-standard.
"But as NSW's non-urban water metering reform enters its fourth and final tranche of compliance, the barriers outside of farmers' control are causing increasing concern among water users.
"The NSW Government has a chance here to show it does support farmers and agriculture and will not be pressured into arbitrary metering rules that will have absolutely no bearing on water usage or compliance."
