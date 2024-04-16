The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy pasture trial puts nitrogen to the test

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 17 2024 - 9:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy pasture trial puts nitrogen to the test
Dairy pasture trial puts nitrogen to the test

"What we are doing right now, may not be appropriate in the future" is Will Russell's advice when it comes to fertilising dairy pasture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.