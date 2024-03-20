Local producers snap up heifers at weaner sales

While Queensland buyers played a strong role, particularly on steers at weaner sales in the north of the state, it was local producers that filled the gap on heifers at several sales taking advantage of the good buying opportunity.
Heifers were good value with local buyers at Inverell last Thursday, who said they were cheaper than expected, taking advantage and snapping them up to put away either to go on feed or for future breeders.
Weaner heifers sold for $365 to $1246 a head with the bulk weighing 200 kilograms to 280kg and making an average of $611, while heavier weaner heifers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range sold for an average of $704.
At Dorrigo the majority buyers were local as well as from the New England area and the Northern Rivers, with those from the New England particularly strong on the tops of the heifers.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 250kg made 165c/kg to 310c/kg and heavier weaner heifers more than 250kg sold for 192c/kg to 272c/kg.
Ray White Rural Dorrigo agent Ben Clark said the vendors had done a terrific job on their cattle this year with some tremendous quality.
New England buyers competed with the Queenslanders on high quality heifers at Tenterfield with a portion going to Walcha.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold for 249c/kg or $620 to top at 304c/kg and $834, while heavier weaner heifers averaged 275c/kg or $812 and reached top bids of 304c/kg and $944.
Heifer prices trended back from the previous fortnight at Tamworth, however were stronger than expected, selling to a top of $940.
Delta Ag agent Cameron Rosser said the sale exceeded expectations in the south of the state at Yass last Friday.
"There's still confidence in the market," he said.
Mr Rosser said buyers had come to the sale with a figure in mind to spend and were prepared to pay good money.
He said while weaned cattle usually attracted a strong premium over their unweaned counterparts, it was not as big of a gap at the sale with all buyers eager to participate and secure cattle.
While steers sold to strong feeder interest, Mr Rosser said it was locals that put a floor in the market for heifers.
"There was a lot of local producers stepping up into the heifers to replace," he said.
"The heifer run was outstanding. That was a pleasant result."
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold for $450 to $950 and weaner heifers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $630 to $1060.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg sold for $800 to $1050.
Mr Rosser said local producers were strong across the board with most cattle staying within 250 kilometres
