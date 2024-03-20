The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Epic fail: Govt scores 36pc in regional report card

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 21 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Land reader survey on how participants ranked the government on issues impacting on rural and regional NSW.
The Land reader survey on how participants ranked the government on issues impacting on rural and regional NSW.

Rural lives matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.