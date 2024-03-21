Getting on with the job: Minns responds to regional report card fail

The NSW government has vowed it is "getting on with the job" of rebuilding essential services after one year in power.
When asked how he planned to convince regional and rural NSW that a Labor government would represent their needs, Premier Chris Minns said his government would continue to deliver for the "people of NSW, no matter where they live or who they vote for".
Mr Minns said there had been $3.8 billion announced for regional health facilities, $1.4b for regional schools and $1.8b in new investments to strengthen regional NSW, in the government's first budget handed down in September.
Some of the announcements Labor has made in the past year (full list at theland.com.au), include a new regional emergency road repair fund delivering $390 million directly to regional councils for urgent road and pothole repairs.
In the education funding breakdown there will be a new primary school for Nowra and Albury, new high schools for Googong and Bungendore and upgrades to Murrumbidgee Regional (Griffith and Wade High campus) and Yanco Agricultural High Schools. In regards to health, there will be a $3.8b to upgrade facilities in Ulladulla, Bathurst and Albury Wodonga.
"I know that NSW does not thrive if our agricultural industry and regional communities are not thriving. I am committed to continuing to invest in and work with our regions to make sure that happens," Mr Minns said.
NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders said the day Labor was elected in NSW, was the day the bush was left behind.
Mr Saunders said after axing vital programs like the Regional Seniors Travel Card, Resources for Regions and the Stronger Country Communities Fund, he was not surprised that families felt "neglected and let down".
"Every time Labor takes a dollar to the city, it is robbing our residents of much-needed support," Mr Saunders said.
"We are experiencing an escalating regional crime crisis, where people don't feel safe in their own homes, and the Premier is still refusing to give regional residents a voice.
"If people don't feel heard, they can't feel hopeful, and a lot of bush communities are feeling that right now."
Since forming government one year ago the NSW government has made the following announcements:
BIOSECURITY
WATER
RURAL CRIME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.