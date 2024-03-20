The Land
Young Woman competition finalists kick-off at Sydney Royal

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 10:51am
On Wednesday night, AgShows NSW hosted a dinner to welcome this year's 15 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists to Sydney Royal Show.

