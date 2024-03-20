Young Woman competition finalists kick-off at Sydney Royal

On Wednesday night, AgShows NSW hosted a dinner to welcome this year's 15 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists to Sydney Royal Show.
Held at the Strathfield Golf Club, the event brings together the competitors, judges, sponsors, family and guests to meet the finalists and officially hand over the entrants to the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW for main competition.
Queensland's 2023 Showgirl was also in attendance and, along with last year's The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman winner, Florance McGufficke, and runner-up, Jess Towns, shared their accounts of their own journey through the competition and what they had gained both in friendships and professional development.
