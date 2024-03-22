Top honours go to NSW stud at Charleville Dorper and White Dorper ram sale

Amarula Dorpers, Gravesend, claimed top honours at the annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper ram sale on Tuesday.
Dorpers sold to good demand throughout the catalogue, but it was a White Dorper that reached the top price of $5000.
At auction, 111 of 116 rams sold to an overall average of $1679.
In comparison, last year's result saw 109 of the 123 rams sold to an overall average of $2645.
The top-priced ram, the White Dorper Amarula 232553, was offered by Amarula's Justin and Lorroi Kirkby and sold to Jeff and Wendy Betts of Chelmer Pastoral Company, Nindigully, Qld.
By Nonning McTaggart 200360 and out of Amarula 201506, the 89-kilogram ram recorded a ClassiMate score of 10 out 10.
The top-priced Dorper Boonoon 220379, offered by the Southern Brothers' Boonoon stud, was sold for $3200 to Lex Jukes, Morven, Qld.
Sired by Amarula Dusty 176783 and out of Boonoon 200166, the 12-month-old Dorper ram weighed 80 kilograms.
Selling agent Gus Foott, Nutrien Chareville/Tambo, Qld, described the sale result as "positive".
"It was a great sale considering the way sheep prices were last year. Lamb costs are on the rise but the mutton job is still a bit flat," Mr Foott said.
"Vendors achieved 96 per cent clearance so most of the rams sold and there were happy vendors and happy buyers."
There were Queensland buyers from Charleville, Morven, Mitchell, Roma, Tambo, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, St George, Thallon and Dirranbandi, as well as, buyer interest from Armidale.
Bulk buyers included Bough Creek Grazing, Cunnamulla, Qld, who bought 10 rams at an average price of $1460, while David and Louise Winten also came away with 10 rams at an average price of $1420.
The selling agents were Nutrien and the sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
