White Suffolk ewe reigns supreme in schools meat sheep classes

A White Suffolk ewe exhibited by Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbity, has taken out grand champion in the schools meat sheep section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Thursday.
The ewe, Macarthur 230032, won the short wool, milk teeth class before going on to be sashed champion.
The ewe then went up against the champion ram and again came out on top under judge Jo Balcombe, Young.
Ms Balcombe said the ewe was very well put together.
"She had a nice, strong White Suffolk head on her, good bone throughout her body, very barrelly with nice depth and really wide across the loin," she said.
Macarthur agricultural teacher David Baker said the ewe was an August-born single by Rocdell 210076 and out of Macarthur 210006.
She was shorn in October and reshorn on March 1.
Mr Baker said she was exhibited at the Castle Hill and Camden shows earlier in the month. On both occasions she won her class and then went on to win reserve champion ewe.
The school started its stud in 2012, he said. Their genetics included Farrer, Langley Heights, Somerset and Warburn bloodlines.
In reserve was a Corriedale exhibited by St Gregory's College Campbelltown, which won the long wool two teeth and over class.
The champion ram was exhibited by St Gregory's College Campbelltown and came from the long wool milk tooth class.
Ms Balcombe said he was an overall package, including good fleece qualities.
"He had a strong Corriedale head," she said.
"He didn't necessarily have the size of some of the others but it was all those other points that stood out to me today."
St Gregory's agricultural teacher Emily Wilson said the ram, St Gregory's 230014, was out of St Gregory's 190009.
His sire, St Gregory's 210012, was the champion ram at last year's Sydney Royal.
Ms Wilson said the ram won his class and then reserve champion ram at the Canberra Royal Show in February. He had also placed first in his class at Camden.
The school had an older ram that often finished ahead of him, so it was exciting to secure champion with the milk tooth ram this time around, she said.
The reserve champion ram went to a White Suffolk from the short wool, milk teeth class. He was exhibited by Macarthur Anglican School.
The pairs class was open to any age of sheep. In the rams, St Gregory's took out first and second with their Corriedales ahead of Macarthur Anglican School in third.
The pair of ewes was hotly contested with nine combinations on the mat.
Macarthur Anglican emerged victorious with their White Suffolks, with St Gregory's in second with their Corriedales and Lithgow High School, also with Corriedales, in third.
