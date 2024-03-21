The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

White Suffolk ewe reigns supreme in schools meat sheep classes

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

A White Suffolk ewe exhibited by Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbity, has taken out grand champion in the schools meat sheep section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.