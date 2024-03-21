Miley O'Brien claims Grand Champion Parader

Miley O'Brien, Orange, has taken out Grand Champion Parader at Sydney Royal.
Beef Cattle Paraders took to the ring on Thursday under the watchful eye of judge Hayley Robinson, Aubigny, Queensland.
"They were all very competitive today - very professional, and they did a really good job," she said.
"They put me through my paces.
"I love doing this side of things because I think it is so good for young people; they get a good taste of responsibility, camaraderie, good friendships and exposure to a whole lot of people, and I think it builds solid skills for whatever career they take."
Miley O'Brien won heat four of 13 to win Champion RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Parader before winning Grand Champion Parader.
"It's a bit overwhelming; I was not expecting to win this at all," she said.
Miss O'Brien led her Angus heifer, Winchester Abigail T38, sired by Benchmark and from Winchester Abigail P1, which had been prepared on feed for 120 days.
The heifer has won numerous parader classes, including Grand Champion Parader at the 2022 Australia Angus Youth National Roundup.
"I'm going to breed from her and hopefully bring her back to Sydney as a cow next year," she said.
Clare Kelly, 16, Armidale Secondary College, Armidale, took out Champion School Parader.
"I came to Sydney Royal last year, and I didn't win anything, but luckily, that has changed this year," she said.
"I'm so happy. I feel so amazing right now.
"My team is amazing; some of the older students have helped and guided me.
"And today, their pep talks have helped me to be cool, calm, collected, and keep him under control."
Miss Kelly led an 18-month-old Lachlandale Limousin steer from Forbes named 'Armigetti', prepared on feed for 180 days.
"He has such a cool character about him, and as the judge said - that presence," she said.
"We just love him to bits.
"He has done amazing and has 10 and 13 millimetres of fat."
Champion School Parader: Clare Kelly, Armidale Secondary College, Armidale.
Reserve Champion School Parader: Annabelle Jones, Pymble Ladies' College, Sydney.
Champion RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Parader: Miley O'Brien, Orange.
Reserve Champion RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Parader: Lily Moore, Ilford.
Champion Open Parader: Emma-Leigh Green, Denman.
Reserve Champion Open Parader: Ciaran Newton, Bourke.
Grand Champion Parader: Miley O'Brien, Orange.
