The Land
Woolgrower hits his Merino target

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 25 2024 - 6:00am
Bill Luff with a bin of 19-20 micron Merino fleeces at Cotway, Adjungbilly.
Bill Luff penning up for his annual shearing.
"I used to dream of growing 200 bales when I left school, but we will get close to 300 bales this year.

- Bill Luff, Cotway, Adjungbilly

Bill Luff's ancestor William Luff came to the Gobarralong district in 1836 when he took up a small land holding of 180ha alongside the Murrumbidgee River.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

