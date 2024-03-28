The Land
Have confidence if you are a Merino breeder

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 29 2024 - 6:45am
Chris Howie is the CEO RMA Network based in Bendigo, Victoria, and has tremendous faith in the Merino industry. Photo: supplied
Have faith in your Merino flock and confidence in the long term future for wool, was the message Chris Howie wished to impart when he addressed a group of woolgrowers recently.

