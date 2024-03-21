The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

ALPA auction raises $60k for melanoma trials

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 22 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A generous crowd at ALPA's Young Auctioneers' dinner and charity auction has raised $60,350 for vital cancer research and trials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.