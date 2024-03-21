ALPA auction raises $60k for melanoma trials

A generous crowd at ALPA's Young Auctioneers' dinner and charity auction has raised $60,350 for vital cancer research and trials.
The event was once again held at Cockle Bay Wharf, where 350 people attended on Thursday night.
The chosen charity for 2024 was Melanoma and Skin Cancer Trails Limited.
Fifteen donated items went under the hammer, with lot eight, a full page branded advertisement in The Land attracting the highests bid, selling for $10,000.
More to come.
