The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Water users chase a fairer pricing deal

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 22 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water users asking for the WaterNSW operating licence to "prioritise the needs of paying customers over non-paying community stakeholders".
Water users asking for the WaterNSW operating licence to "prioritise the needs of paying customers over non-paying community stakeholders".

Water users are seeking a fairer payment system as part of the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of NSW (IPART) end-of-term review of WaterNSW's operating licence which is due to expire on June 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.