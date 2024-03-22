The Land
PTIC heifers in calf to $225,000 Iceman make $4300 at Gloucester sale

Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 23 2024 - 7:37am, first published 5:00am
Macka's Beef Angus females averaged $1752 for 620 head.

Angus heifers pregnancy-tested-in-calf to the $225,000 Texas Iceman R725 topped at $4300 at Macka's Beef female sale at Gloucester on Thursday, March 21.

