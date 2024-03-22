One breeder but high Hampshire Downs standard

There were only eight entries in the Hampshire Downs classes that were judged by Xavier Burton, Glen West Hampshire Downs stud and Coledale Poll Dorset studs, Glenrowan West, Victoria.
During the 2024 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpsoe Sheep Show, all sheep were bred and exhibited by long time supporter of the breed Helen Raven, Jurambula, Henty.
Nevertheless, Mr Burton had an exacting time in deciding the virtues of the sheep paraded in each class.
For the ram grand championship he awarded the sash to the young ram successful in the shorn showing milk teeth only, with wool not exceeding 12mm in length.
"The champion is what the Hampshire Downs breed is all about," Mr Burton said.
"He has a superior carcass, with a very nice shape, great length and an even topline.
"He has a deep twist and hindquarter with strong bone, all attributes for a terminal sire of prime lambs."
The reserve grand champion was shown by Mrs Raven in the ram over one and half year to be shorn or in the wool.
"This is a moderate and very well balanced sheep with good structure but I felt he was just pipped by the champion," Mr Burton said.
The winner of the Production Class was the ram placed second in the shorn, showing milk teeth only, with wool not exceeding 12mm.
"This class is based on a score of scanned muscle and fat, and I add a visual score," Mr Burton said.
"On that basis he scored very well."
For the ewe grand championship, Mrs Raven paraded the winner of the two teeth and over, shorn with wool not exceeding 12mm in length class.
"I have gone with older ewe and I think we would go a long way to find a better Hampshire Downs ewe," he said.
"She has great conformation and feminine head and wonderful carcass traits."
For the reserve grand championship, Mr Burton awarded the sash to the ewe successful in the shorn, showing milk teeth only, with wool not exceeding 12mm in length.
"She is structurally correct and with good length of body, but was overshadowed by the older ewe," he said.
"I still think she has a great future for the breed with her early maturity traits."
Mrs Raven's group of one ram and two ewes won the Peter Taylor group for the breed.
"They are a competitive group and a really strong representation of the breed traits," Mr Burton said.
Mr Burton said that although there was only a small representation of Hampshire Downs sheep, that standard was extraordinary.
"There was not a bad sheep amongst them and I had to really think carefully before making my decisions," he said.
"They all had the necessary terminal traits with strong carcass characteristics."
Helen Raven has been breeding Hampshire Downs sheep for 23 years.
"I love them, they are the perfect breed," she said.
"They have a soft temperament, and with their muscle pattern they are one of the better sheep breeds to raise on grass.
"All of my sheep here today are milk tooth and this is their first show."
