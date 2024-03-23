Normanhurst, Bauer share Border Leicester grand ribbons

Very big classes during the judging of the Border Leicester bred at the 2024 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpose Breed Sheep Show impressed the judge, Ian Baker.
Mr Baker now lives in Clydebank, Victoria, after dispersing his Geraldine Border Leicester stud in 2021, and he paid tribute to all breedes for the high standard of the sheep paraded before him.
"The quality was excellent, and especially in the young sheep," he said.
"The top sheep met the breed standard which was pleasing to see the dedication of breeders to the type."
The ram grand championship was awarded to the champion junior Border Leicester ram, successful in the under one year class, showing milk teeth only and bred by Ashley and Tom Corkhill, Normanhurst, Boorowa.
The young ram had also been awarded the RP Harper Perpetal Prize for his win that class.
Mr Baker described the ram as a "standout winner."
"He took my eye when he came out for the class," he said.
"He stands well, is square with a great sirey head and his wool is a true Border Leicester type."
The Corkhill family also received the Brian Wilson Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the ram grand championship.
The reserve grand champion ram was awarded to Jamie and Tracey, Buerckner, Bauer Border Leicester, Ariah Park, for their entry suceesful in the Production Class.
The Best Headed Border Leicester ram was awarded to the Bauer stud.
The ewe grand championship was awarded to Jamie and Tracey Buerckner, Bauer Border Leicester, Ariah Park, for their entry successful in the over one year old but under two years class.
Mr Baker praised the ewe for her natural femininity but still with a strong conformation and wool quality.
"She is a very strong ewe, with magnificent wool and she is a good honest ewe," he said.
"I liked the coverage because the quality of the wool is important when breeding first cross ewes, it has to be soft and with a good weight because it helps to pay the bills."
The ewe reserve grand championship was awarded to Jeff Sutton, Wattle Farm Border Leicester stud, Temora.
She had come through the over two years old class.
The Peter Taylor Group to represent the breed was awarded to Ashely and Tom Corkhill, Normanhurst, Boorowa, while the Bauer stud won the Best Team of Four, and they also were awarded the sash for the Best Team of Six and received the GB Richardson Jubilee Perpetual Trophy.
