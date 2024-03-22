Eskbank take ram and ewe Corriedale grand championships

Students in the Lithgow High School show team cleaned up today in the Corriedale classes with sheep bred in their Eskbank stud at the 2024 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpose Breed Sheep Show.
A ram which has had success at previous shows was judged grand champion Corriedale ram by Georgina Pengilley, Tamworth.
Mrs Pengilley is the current president of the Australian Corriedale Association and a former breeder of Corriedales, in Glen Esk stud when it was in Tasmania.
Coming through the ram two years and over class, it was shown by the Lithgow High School and bred in their Eskbank stud.
Mrs Pengilley told the competitors and onlookers that judging the championship class was 'really difficult'.
"It is challenging when you have different shearing and different ages, but I'm really happy with the grand champion," she said.
"He is September shorn, and his conformation is 'spot on'.
"He carries himself well and he has a very nice Corriedale wool and a good body."
The grand champion ram was also judged Best Headed Corriedale, a feat he achieved at the 2023 Royal Sydney Easter Show, was Best Headed Corriedale at 2023 Dubbo Sheep Show and his grandsire was reserve grand champion and School's champion at the 2018 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The reserve grand champion ram was shown by Tony Manchester, Roseville Corriedale stud, Kingsvale, and had graduated through the under one year class.
The winner of the Production Class, was an entrant from Tony Manchester, Roseville Corriedale stud, Kingsvale, for his ram lamb only seven month old.
Mrs Pengilley said the winner was sound for all areas of production as measured.
"It is all about how well they produce as a breed and I couldn't fault this sheep," she said.
The Pair of Rams was awarded to the Badgally stud, bred by St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.
And the ram with the best sire's fleece was also show by the Badgally stud with the ram who had come first in the one year and under two year class.
"I couldn't fault this ram's fleece, it is bright and soft with a good length," Mrs Pengilley said.
"If you are breeding this type of Corriedale fleece you are going really well."
In the ewe classes, the exhibit bred by the Lithgow High School entered in the two years and over class was awarded the grand championship.
Mrs Pengilley noted there was a great line of ewes for the sash and could not fault the champion.
"She is an outstanding Corriedale ewe, with a beautiful white and soft fleece with a good micron," she said.
"She carries her fleece right through on a body with very correct conformation."
The reserve grand champion was show by Tony Manchester, Roseville Corriedales, Kingsvale, and had come from the under one year class.
Mr Manchester also exhibited the Peter Taylor Group of one ram and three ewes.
Judge Georgina Pengilley was very impressed with the standard of the sheep paraded before her.
"It was a great exhibition of Corriedale sheep with the best of the meat and fleece traits the breed is noted for," she said.
"All credit to the association for fostering the involvement of schools with the breed.
"It will ensure the sheep will continue to have some place and doesn't lose its significance."
The Most Successful Exhibitor will be announced on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.