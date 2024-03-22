The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Eskbank take ram and ewe Corriedale grand championships

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corriedale judge Georgina Pengilley, with the champion Corriedale ram exhibited by the Lithgow High School, Eskbank stud and paraded by Liliah Dolbel, Lithgow High School.
Corriedale judge Georgina Pengilley, with the champion Corriedale ram exhibited by the Lithgow High School, Eskbank stud and paraded by Liliah Dolbel, Lithgow High School.

Students in the Lithgow High School show team cleaned up today in the Corriedale classes with sheep bred in their Eskbank stud at the 2024 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpose Breed Sheep Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.