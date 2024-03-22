The Land
Limousin wins grand champion purebred steer

Alexandra Bernard
Hayley Warden
By Alexandra Bernard, and Hayley Warden
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:25pm, first published 7:00pm
RAS councillor Stuart Davies, Patrick McKiernan, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, Phillip Lederer, Sydney, and judge Jeff House, Forbes, with the grand champion steer. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
A Limousin steer with plenty of muscle took out champion school steer and grand champion steer in the Sydney Royal purebred steer competition on Friday.

