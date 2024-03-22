Limousin wins grand champion purebred steer

A Limousin steer with plenty of muscle took out champion school steer and grand champion steer in the Sydney Royal purebred steer competition on Friday.
Under the eye of Jeff House, Forbes, the steer prepared and exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill, claimed the champion school steer before shooting to the top of the podium ahead of the champion lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight open steers.
Sired by Harlees Yonkers and out of Wilworril Jenny, the steer weighed 674 kilograms, measured 9 millimetres on the rib and 13mm on the rump.
He scanned an eye muscle area of 118 square centimetres and intramuscular fat of 6.3 per cent.
The 14-month-old steer had been on feed for about 180 days.
"He's a really quiet steer with a great temperament," Scots All Saints College agricultural teacher, Libby Dawes, said.
"He's a well covered, well muscled, good soft steer."
The champion school steer claimed the title over the reserve school steer, a Limousin steer exhibited and bred by Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes.
The 17 month-old steer, affectionately known as Bushwacker, weighed in at 606kg and measured 9mm on the rib and 11mm on the rump.
He had an EMA of 107sq cm and an IMF of 6.0pc.
Sired by Ionesco and out of Loclani Kimberely, Red Bend Catholic College agriculture teacher Susan Earl said the steer was bred as part of the school's Limousin stud.
"We were all excited, we knew him from a little calf so to bring him here is really great," she said.
Ms Earl said the heavyweight steer had been on grain for 220 days.
"His nature is beautiful," she said.
"He should hang up well - he's nice and wide."
Judge Mr House said the steer had huge muscle through the hindquarter with plenty of thickness.
A Limousin steer bred, prepared and exhibited by Summit Livestock, Roslyn, won champion lightweight steer.
Sired by Summit Vaquero P55 and out of Summit Exotic N11, he weighed 412kg, and measured 7mm on the rib and 9mm on the rump.
The steer had an EMA of 86sq cm and IMF of 5.5pc.
Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Roslyn, said the 10-month-old calf had been on a barley-based ration for about 60 days.
"We picked out a steer for Chloe, who works for us, and weaned him in January and put him on feed," she said.
"He did his first show was Canberra Royal in February, where he was the lightweight champion."
Mrs Green said it was fortunate the calf met the weight specifications.
"We had him picked for Sydney and weren't sure if he would get into the lightweight class because he was putting on really good weight gains at home, so luckily the show was a bit earlier this year," she said.
"We were really happy with his scans, he's right in the pocket.
"That's what we try and breed - cattle that have plenty of yield and able to cover early, because we have a lot of customers who buy bulls from us who sell cattle into the domestic trade for Coles and Woolworths, so he is a pretty good example of what we breed."
The reserve champion lightweight steer was awarded to a Limousin steer, exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill.
The 386kg steer measured 7mm on the rib and 9mm on the rump, and had an EMA of 84sq cm and an IMF of 4.1pc.
All Saints College agriculture teacher Libby Dawes said the six-month-old steer, sired by Summit Apostle and out of Wilworril Davidson, had been on feed for 60 days.
"He's thick and soft," she said.
"He's a very well finished steer with yield in a little package.
Mr House said the steer had adequate fat cover as well as tremendous muscle.
"The topline is fantastic," he said.
"A really good carcase animal."
A black Limousin prepared and exhibited by Armidale Secondary College, Armidale, and bred by Richard and Heather Cole, Lachlan Dale Limousins, Forbes, won champion middleweight steer.
Sired by Lachlan Dale Event Ringo and out of Lachlan Dale Ferrari Royal, the steer weighed 540kg, and measured 9mm on the rib and 11mm on the rump.
He had an EMA of 108sq cm and IMF of 5.6pc.
Armidale Secondary College agriculture teacher and farm manager Mark Fisher said the 15-month-old steer had been on feed for 150 days.
"He's an outstanding steer; he's obviously really high yielding, really big eye muscle, but lovely and soft with even fat over the top," he said.
"That is what Lachlan Dale cattle are renowned for, particularly for cross breeding with a British type cows.
"We have a fantastic group of students, who work so well together and work so hard."
The reserve middleweight steer was a Murray Grey steer exhibited by Smith Boys and Eds Cattle Company, Manilla.
The 500kg steer measured 8mm on the rib and 10mm on the rump, had an EMA of 95sq cm and an IMF of 5.0pc.
Sired by The Ultimate Pioneer and out of SG M21, the steer had been on a feed of wheat, cotton seed and straw since mid December.
Mr House said the steer was really powerful and was really good over the topline with thickness through to the hindquarter.
Champion heavyweight steer was won by a Limousin steer prepared by Jeremy Walsh, Dubbo, exhibited by Lachlan Mann and David Abbott and bred by David Cameron.
The steer is by sire Meriden Poll Quicksand PKRPQ35 and out of a Tristar Limousin Stud cow.
He weighed 618kg, measured 9mm on the rib and 15mm on the rump, with an EMA of 117sq cm and IMF of 6pc.
Mr Walsh said the 14-month-old steer had been on feed for 300 days, but on the finishing ration for a shorter period of time.
"We use Alexander Downs feed at Merriwa; they are great people to deal with and always super consistent and reliable; the feed is superior I think," he said.
"His mum is a really good cow, he comes from great genetics; he was probably never destined to be a bull but you've got to cut a good bull to get a good steer."
Mr Walsh also prepared and exhibited the reserve champion heavyweight steer, which was bred by John Rodd, Tamworth.
Sired by Mandayen Mr Jock K10 and out of Junction Cherry 313P, the steer weighed 666kg, and scanned 8mm on the rib, 11mm on the rump, had an EMA of 122sq cm, and IMF of 5.4pc.
Mr Walsh said the 14-month-old steer was prepared by a great team around him.
"John's name is synonymous with the Limousin breed," he said.
"He has been involved with the breed fo 49 years, and one of its founding members.
"I went to his place after the Scone sale last year and picked him - he was just a standout steer.
"It was great to get the quinella - I don't think I will ever beat it.
"It's all about mateship. I'm only one person in a team of dedicated people.
"I never dreamt we would get champion and reserve in the heavies, it still hasn't sunk in."
