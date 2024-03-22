Young cow with 'cracking' bull calf takes best Red Angus exhibit

A great depth of deep, thick cattle was a highlight of the Red Angus judging, where a young senior female knocked off the senior bull for best exhibit.
The top cow, which impressed judge David Smith, Ben Lomond, was Moorwatha S46, exhibited by David and Ashleigh Hobbs, Molong.
The 31-month-old senior and grand champion female was a daughter of Round-Em-Up The Night P012 and from Moorwatha F21 and she won over Mr Smith for the top award with her demonstrated performance at a young age.
Mr Smith said "this female's only 2 1/2 years old". He said she had a great udder, a cracking calf and was structurally sound with thickness, depth and was "really good upfront".
"You can't ask for much more from a 2 1/2-year-old female. That's a very good exhibit," he said.
The cow was shown with a six-month-old bull calf, Moorwatha MU1, by Boonyouin Red Rock R32, and to take best exhibit had to overcome a quality grand champion bull in Round-Em-Up The Night T19.
The Night T19, at 24 months was 946 kilograms, with a 131 square centimetre eye muscle area, with a 17 and 12 millimetres of rump and rib fat.
He was also by The Night P012 and from Round-Em-Up Tessa M19, a former grand champion Red Angus bull at Sydney which has since had semen exported to Canada and the US.
Mr Hobbs only broke the senior bull in about six weeks ago after also having been used on a limited number of commercial cows as well.
"He's got the constitution, spring of rib and natural thickness," Mr Smith said, as well as commending its "big butt" and "survival type".
The cow, senior bull and junior heifer will be among the Hobb's team headed to Beef Week at Rockhampton, Qld, in May.
The junior champion bull was Round-Em-Up Qantas U6, by Mellowood 3A Red Qantas, also exhibited by the Hobbs.
"I love the smooth muscle pattern, he's structurally sound and no extra condition for a calf that age," Mr Smith said.
The 11-month-old weighed 498kg, with an 88sq cm EMA and 8mm and 6mm of rump and rib fat.
Reserve junior bull was Mellowood F23 Titanium T08, by GK 26 Federer F23 and out Goondoola Molton Gold M09, exhibited by Mellowood Red Angus, Loomberah.
Titanium T08, at 18 months, weighed 740kg with a 105sq cm EMA and 12mm and 7mm rump and rib fat.
Junior female was Moorwatha Tanya T19, also by Round-Em-Up The Night P012 and from Moorwatha N48.
The judge said she was structurally correct, very feminine and deep sided.
Reserve junior female was WFB Red Dina T121, by WD Red Mr Quicksilver and from WFB Red Dina P39.
She was exhibited by Max White, 12, The Lagoon, who has shown at Sydney since he was 3.
It wasn't his first broad ribbon, having won grand champion female at Sydney two years ago with a sister to WFB Red Dina P39, while Red Dina T121 had also recently won grand champion female at Royal Canberra Show.
The Hobbs also placed first in the two females, not over 24 months class (pair of heifers), sire's or dam's progeny and breeder's group.
Mr Smith said it was clear that in the winning breeder's group, the breeders had stuck to a type and they were easy-doing cattle that "deserved to win this class", while the pair of heifers "had a bit of extra length and style".
There was no reserve senior female or bull.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.