The Land
Home/Beef
Watch

Young cow with 'cracking' bull calf takes best Red Angus exhibit

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Angus best exhibit, Moorwatha S46, with bull calf, Moorwatha MU1, held by Taylah Hobbs, Molong, Mitchell Littler, Molong, Marian Smith and her husband, and judge, David, Ben Lomond, and Michael Millner, Millthorpe.
Red Angus best exhibit, Moorwatha S46, with bull calf, Moorwatha MU1, held by Taylah Hobbs, Molong, Mitchell Littler, Molong, Marian Smith and her husband, and judge, David, Ben Lomond, and Michael Millner, Millthorpe.

A great depth of deep, thick cattle was a highlight of the Red Angus judging, where a young senior female knocked off the senior bull for best exhibit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.