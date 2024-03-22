The Land
Home/Studstock

Denngal's cow and calf judged the best Santa Gertrudis exhibit at show

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 23 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two champions vying for the best exhibit award were a tropical-style bull and a cow that has 'done it all'.

The Moxey family's Denngal Santa Gertrudis stud, Forbes, has swept the field with the best exhibit of the breed with an April 2021 drop cow, Denngal Flora S5, with a calf at foot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.