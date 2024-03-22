Denngal's cow and calf judged the best Santa Gertrudis exhibit at show

The Moxey family's Denngal Santa Gertrudis stud, Forbes, has swept the field with the best exhibit of the breed with an April 2021 drop cow, Denngal Flora S5, with a calf at foot.
Sired by Rockingham N272 out of Denngal Flora, the cow was chosen by judge Andrew Doering of Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis stud, Tansey, Queensland, as she exhibited great structural correctness, a smooth gait, and "great volume around the heart".
"The breed philosophy is that we need good bulls, and we need good cows," Mr Doering said.
"She is a powerhouse of a cow and a great example of what I would like to take home. She has done a great job. She's been in calf, raising a great calf, and is back in calf. She is very feminine with great muscle patterns."
The grand champion bull, chosen from the junior classes in Hardigreen Park Apache T46 from the stud of the same name at Wallabadah, faced off for the best exhibit award. Apache was sired by Watasanta Oh My Goodness 2550.
Mr Doering said his choice of grand champion bull presented him with two different types.
"He is a tropical type with a great, fine coat and a structurally sound animal. I haven't spoken much about coats today, but this bull is an excellent example of this type.
"He beat the senior bull today because of the quality of bone he carries," Mr Doering said.
The senior champion bull was another from the Denggal team, Denngal Titan T2, with carcase qualities Mr Doering greatly admired. Titan was another exhibit sired by Rockingham N272.
"This bull has an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres and a fat cover of seven millimetres. He's a very good carcase animal, extremely trim underneath and great testicles. He's also got a very full hindquarter.
"These two bulls are great examples of the breed."
The reserve senior bull was Hardigreen Park Amazon T20, sired by Bullamakinka Pharoah P10.
The junior champion female was shown by the Wallabadah stud in Hardigreen Park Aura, sired by Watasanta Policeman. The reserve junior female was Nangaringa Thalia, from the Nanagaringa stud in Loxton, South Australia.
"My champion was one from a fine line-up of females, but she had volume within her chest, exhibited female muscling, and had great structural walking ability," Mr Doering said.
"She was heavier in condition but with extremely strong bone and was very well balanced.
"The reserve heifer has a long body, a fine teat placement and shows great femininity."
The reserve senior champion female was Burramurra 358, sired by Yarrawonga H3349. She was shown by Riverina Wool (Aust.) Pty Ltd, Moama.
"The reserve champion cow was much older at five-and-a-half years old, but she's been doing a terrific job on a wonderful weaner bull calf. She also has a great spring of rib."
In the class of two females, not over 24 months, Nangaringa showed the winning pair of heifers that had 'wonderful femininity'. Dengall stud was placed second.
In the same age group bull class, Hardigreen Park took first place, with Denngal in second place and Nangarainga in third place.
In the sire's or dam's progeny class, Denngal, with their bull and females sired by Rockingham N272, took first place while Nangaringa stud with Walmona Baron (P) progeny placed second.
In the breeder's group, Hardigreen Park was first, Dengall second and Nangaringa third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.