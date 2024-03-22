The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

Clean sweep for Barwon Suffolks at Sydney Royal Easter show

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 22 2024 - 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Suffolk ram exhibited by Barwon Suffolk stud, Millthorpe, with judge Deva Weitman, Romsey, Vic and Emily Symons, Sydney. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Grand champion Suffolk ram exhibited by Barwon Suffolk stud, Millthorpe, with judge Deva Weitman, Romsey, Vic and Emily Symons, Sydney. Photo by Helen De Costa.

First outings for Barwon Suffolk studs ewe and ram proved to be a success at the Sydney Royal Easter Show today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.