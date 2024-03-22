Limousins claim top-prices in steer auction at Sydney Royal

The lightweight champion from the open steer classes proceeded to sell for the top-price at the Sydney Royal purebred steer auction on Friday.
A total of 195 head were sold through the auction, in conjunction with the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition, which were sold for 200 cents a kilogram to 1300c/kg for an average of 352.9c/kg.
The top-priced steer was a Limousin, exhibited and bred by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, sold for 1300c/kg or $5356 a head to Harris Farm Markets.
The steer, sired by Summit Vaquero P55 and out of Summit Exotic N11, weighed in at 412kg and measured 7mm on the rib and 9mm on the rump.
The steer, who was the lightweight champion in the open purebred steer class earlier in the day, also had an eye muscle area of 86 square centimetres and an IMF of 5.5 per cent.
The second top-priced steer was a Limousin steer, exhibited by VMC Corp Pty Ltd and Daniel De Vecchis, and bred by Kia Ora Limousins, sold for 1275c/kg or $4845 to Natural Butcher.
The steer weighed 380kg and measured 6mm on the rib and 8mm on the rump. had an EMA of 80mm and an IMF of 5.1pc.
The proceeds from the steer were donated to the David and Hannah Croker, whose four-month-old son was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
The third top-priced steer went to a Limousin steer, exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill, sold for 1020c/kg or $3937 to Harris Farm Markets.
The steer, sired by Summit Apostle and out of Wilworril Lola, weighed 386kg, and measured 7mm on the rib and 9mm on the rump.
He had an EMA of 84sq cm and an IMF of 4.1pc.
The steer was the reserve lightweight champion earlier in the day.
The fourth top-priced steer was another Limousin steer exhibited by Scots All Saints and bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, sold for 900c/kg or $4293 to Coles.
The steer, 477kg, was sired by Wilworril 303 and out of Wilworril Fashion.
He was awarded fourth in its middleweight steer class earlier in the day and had measurements of 9mm on the rib, 13mm on the rump, an EMA of 94sq cm and an IMF of 5.4pc.
The fifth top-priced steer was also a Limousin, exhibited by Brent and Riley Collins, Goulburn, and bred by Raydon Park, Mulloon, sold for 750c/kg or $3525 to Harris Farm Markets.
The steer, 470kg, was sired by Anchor B Goldrush and out of Raydon Park Josie, and measured 5mm on the rib and 7mm on the rump, along with an EMA of 82sq cm and an IMF of 5.3pc.
He was first in his middleweight steer class earlier in the day.
The ribbon winners of the heavyweight class were sold in the auction, while the remaining heavyweights were sold to the grid.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.