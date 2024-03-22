Queensland's Eisentragers do the Dorper double at Sydney Royal

Wendy Eisentrager enjoyed a very successful foray south from her home at Rosenthal Heights, Queensland, claiming both grand champion ram and grand champion ewe in the Dorper competition at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
The grand champion ram came out of the ram born April - May 2023, lambs teeth class, beating out Cowra High School's ram from the same class for top honours.
The champion ram was sired by Winrae Loki and out of a Winrae dam, and judge Cherilyn Lowe said she chose him as the standout because he carries a lot of meat right through his body and stands up really well.
She said she also liked the ram's shape and that he wasn't cylindrical.
Ms Eisentrager said she was "looking for something special" when she was breeding the ram.
"He's only a young ram but he has got a lot of depth," she said.
"He stands up well.
"I was looking for something outstanding that I could show because my passion is showing.
"I love showing and presenting.
"So I'm pretty happy with the result and it was definitely worth the trip down."
The Eisentragers Dorpers grand champion Dorper ewe came out of the ewe 2-4 teeth class while the surprise of the competition was the announcement of the ewe born after August 1 2023, lambs teeth class winner as the reserve grand champion ewe.
Ms Lowe said she named the youngster as reserve champion because it had really good shape and she could see the potential in her.
In the White Dorpers, Cowra High School had both grand champions.
