Queensland's Eisentragers do the Dorper double at Sydney Royal

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 22 2024 - 7:38pm
Reserve champion Dorper ram with Eric Simpson, Cowra High School, judge Cherilyn Lowe, and grand champion Dorper ram with Wendy Eisentrager, Eisentragers Dorpers. Picture by Denis Howard
Wendy Eisentrager enjoyed a very successful foray south from her home at Rosenthal Heights, Queensland, claiming both grand champion ram and grand champion ewe in the Dorper competition at this year's Sydney Royal Show.

Senior Journalist, The Land

