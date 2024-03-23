Charity steer raises vital funds for Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute

In its 26th year the Schute Bell Badgery Lumby charity steer continued to raise vital funds for the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.
The steer raised $20,000 and was sold to Chris Norris, Auction Exchange, Brisbane.
The Angus steer, 608kg, was prepared by Pymble Ladies College, Armidale, and had measurements of 9mm on the rib and 13mm on the rump.
He had been on grain for 140 days.
Over the last 25 years the auction has raised more than $500,000 for the institute, with the research helping people like eight-year-old Sophie Stasinowsky, and her family Ben, Samantha and Summer.
Sophie was born with a heart condition and underwent surgery when she was six-days-old.
"It's been a long road to this point with challenges and complications along the way but Sophie continues to fight with the team at Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute," Schute Bell Badgery Lumby agent Todd Clark said.
"Sophie is now enjoying going to school and riding a customised bike."
The steer was auctioned by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, with Harrison Cummins, Goulburn, taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.