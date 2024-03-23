The Land
Charity steer raises vital funds for Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 23 2024 - 1:00pm
Lily McCosker, PLC Armidale, Ben, Samantha, Summer and Sophie Stasinowsky, Central Coast, with the Schute Bell Badgery Lumby charity steer. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Lily McCosker, PLC Armidale, Ben, Samantha, Summer and Sophie Stasinowsky, Central Coast, with the Schute Bell Badgery Lumby charity steer. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

In its 26th year the Schute Bell Badgery Lumby charity steer continued to raise vital funds for the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

