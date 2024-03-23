The Land
Even steer claims grand champion trade at Sydney Royal

By Alexandra Bernard
March 23 2024 - 11:00am
Marcus Wythes, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and judge Ryan Brown, Durong, with the grand champion trade steer. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
An evenly covered steer with plenty of yield took out the trade steer/heifer competition at Sydney Royal on Saturday.

