Even steer claims grand champion trade at Sydney Royal

An evenly covered steer with plenty of yield took out the trade steer/heifer competition at Sydney Royal on Saturday.
Under the eye of judge Ryan Brown, Durong, Qld, the grand champion went to a Limousin/Square Meater steer was exhibited by Scots All Saints College and bred by Libby and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill.
The 12-month-old steer, 514 kilograms, measured 7mm on the rib and 8mm on the rump, an eye muscle area of 101 square centimetres and intramuscular fat of 5.4 per cent.
Scots All Saints College agriculture teacher Libby Dawes said the steer had been on feed for about 120 days and was thick and evenly covered.
"There's so much yield, on much meat packed on him," she said.
Judge Mr Brown said he had been looking for animals with completeness of body, volume of meat and distribution of fat.
He said he was opting for the heavier yielding animals.
On the champion steer Mr Brown said there was no waste on the steer.
"You could not find anywhere else to put anymore meat on," he said.
The steer claimed the grand champion ribbon ahead of the reserve, a Limousin heifer exhibited by John Willcocks, Tenterfield, and bred by Lindesay View Limousins, Sawpit Creek.
The 516kg heifer measured 9mm on the rib and 11mm on the rump, along with an EMA of 101sq cm and 6.2pc.
Both the grand and reserve animals were out of the 481kg to 550kg class. Third place in the class was awarded to a Limousin, exhibited by The Kings School, North Parramatta, and bred by Ben Goodman, Tamworth.
Fourth place in the class went to a Charolais, exhibited by Adam Sciberras, Eumungerie and fifth to a Limousin/Angus exhibited by Cameron Jones, Werris Creek.
The sixth place ribbon was awarded to a Limousin exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and bred by Ben and Holly Goodman, Tamworth, while a highly commended went to an Angus exhibited by BW and MM Brooker, Rouchel.
In the 390kg to 480kg class first place went to a Simmental/Angus exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and bred by the Fitzgerald family, while second went to a Charolais/Angus exhibited and bred by Chevalier College, Burradoo.
Third in the class was awarded to a Limousin, exhibited by Adam Sciberras, Eumungerie. Fourth went to a Charolais/Limousin exhibited by St Johns College Dubbo and bred by L Scott, while fifth went to a Limousin exhibited by St Joseph's Catholic College, Aberdeen.
The sixth place ribbon went to a Limousin exhibited by St Johns College Dubbo and bred by Toll Cattle, Dubbo, and highly commended went to a Limousin/Square Meater, exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.