A 'soft and feminine' Red Poll cow wins best exhibit

A cow displaying softness and femininity took out best exhibit in the Red Poll cattle judging at Sydney Royal on Saturday.
Glenwyn Roxy, owned by Carlie Mackelmann, Invergordon, Victoria, won senior and grand champion female before taking the top prize.
The 3.5-year-old cow is sired by Eurimbla Titan and out of Glenwyn Macey.
She had a six-month-old bull calf at foot.
Judge Nicholas Job, Yeoval, described Glenwyn Roxy as "a moderate, free-moving cow, with a lovely feminine front end".
"She has a great calf with a tremendous topline, hindquarter and softness," he said.
"He really shows what we can do. We take a feminine female and turn out a bull with plenty of power and performance; we don't need to have our females too coarse and too powerful to be able to do that. She shows that."
Miss Mackelmann's brother, Jared Mackelmann, was at Sydney Royal to lead the cow.
"We're really happy to have this young cow here with her calf; it is the first time my sister entered a cow at Sydney," he said.
"She couldn't attend the event but will be pretty stoked. I think she would be pretty proud.
"It's really good to see a junior member win such an event with so many seasoned breeders and exhibitors - it's very special.
"The cow is soft and feminine, with shape, but she has produced such a nice, muscular calf - she's very showy, and that's what you want."
Glenwyn Roxy took the top prize ahead of the grand champion bull, Red Cactus Simba, the senior champion bull.
The 2.5-year-old bull, owned and exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Victoria, is sired by Red Cactus Joe and out of Red Cactus Mermaid.
Mr Job described him as "a complete bull".
"He's got sheer power that he carries right through his spine and down the depth of his flank, but softness and shape," he said.
"I admire that muscle pattern and topline to him.
"Despite that power, he can still get around."
Mr Draper said it felt "good and much better than losing" to win champion bull.
"He was grand champion bull here and at Melbourne Royal last year," he said.
"His full brother and father also did pretty well."
Junior champion female was won by Lagoona Rebecca, owned by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale.
She is sired by Kookabookra Bugzy and out of Lagoona Natalie.
"She's a really sweet heifer; she is the best heifer we have in the team - she's pretty special," Tim Light, Lagoona Red Poll Stud, said.
Reserve junior champion female was Turanga 956, owned and exhibited by GM and KJ Abbott, Turanga Red Poll Stud, Kolora, Victoria.
She is sired by Oakwood Barnacle Bill and out of Turanga No Fuss.
Reserve senior champion female was Red Cactus Coodee, owned and exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Victoria.
She is sired by Red Cactus Joe and out of Red Cactus Coast.
Red Rush Prince Of The Underworld took out junior champion bull, owned and exhibited by Professor Kim Usher, Red Rush and JSK Simmentals, Armidale.
He is sired by Red Rush Prince Louis and out of Wilanstie Albury.
"He's a super correct bull with a lovely front end, neck extension, strength of spine, a lovely top and balance," Mr Job said.
Professor Usher said the bull was affectionately known as Lucifer.
"We really liked him from a tiny little fellow," she said.
"He's a favourite of ours.
"His mother is one of our top cows who won here with him as a calf last year.
"It's amazing, I'm very pleased. I was really hoping we would win that with our boys - that's what we came for."
Reserve junior champion bull was Red Cactus Walter, owned and exhibited by Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, Victoria.
He is sired by Red Cactus Wallace and out of Red Cactus Teah.
Reserve senior champion bull was Lagoona Golden Boy, owned by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale.
He was sired by Kookabookra Bugzy and out of Lagoona Royal.
