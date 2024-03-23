The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

A 'soft and feminine' Red Poll cow wins best exhibit

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Burton, Eurowa, Vic, Jared Jared Mackelmann, Invergordon, Vic, judge Nicholas Job, Yeoval, and Professor Kim Usher, Red Rush and JSK Simmentals, Armidale, with the best exhibit, senior and grand champion female. Picture by Hayley Warden
Angus Burton, Eurowa, Vic, Jared Jared Mackelmann, Invergordon, Vic, judge Nicholas Job, Yeoval, and Professor Kim Usher, Red Rush and JSK Simmentals, Armidale, with the best exhibit, senior and grand champion female. Picture by Hayley Warden

A cow displaying softness and femininity took out best exhibit in the Red Poll cattle judging at Sydney Royal on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.