Joint winners on opening night of the 2024 Sydney Royal WC Campdraft

A pair of riders have shared the spoils on the opening night of the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft.
With scores of 89.5, Matt Holz, Burrumbuttock, and Luke Bennett, Dundee, came out on top.
Holz was aboard Gordonvale Cassia while Bennett rode Millungeras Moon Beam.
Each rider gets 4.5 points toward their total for the competition thanks to their efforts.
Just one point adrift of the winners, and rounding out the placings on the opening night, was Robert Leach, Attunga, and Hazelwood Congressman with a score of 88.5.
Leach gets three points toward his total for finishing third.
The campdraft continues tonight when round two kicks off at 6pm.
ROUND ONE RESULTS
Equal first: Matt Holz, Burrumbuttock, and Gordonvale Cassia: 89.5
Equal first: Luke Bennett, Dundee, and Millungeras Moon Beam: 89.5
Third: Robert Leach, Attunga, and Hazelwood Congressman: 88.5
Fourth: Murray Wilkinson, Cassilis, and A Mega Cat: 86
Equal fifth: Carolyn Burnes, Dorrigo, and Hells Angel: 82
Equal fifth: Warwick Lawrence, Rosebrook, and Hunter View Royal Chic: 82
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.