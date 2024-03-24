The Land
Northern take home District Exhibit Competition top prize at Sydney Royal

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 24 2024 - 8:00pm
Northern District team members Barry O'Rouke, Murwillumbah, Rosco Smith, Glen Innes, Dale Kreipp, Glen Innes and John Lower, Glen Innes, with their winning display. Picture by Elka Devney
Despite a varied season for growers, Northern District has successfully defended their title at the District Exhibit Competition, while Central District took home the best display award.

