Venturon takes grand champion bull and female in Charolais ring

A cross-country trip has paid off for Western Australian stud Venturon Livestock after it took out a string of broadribbons in the Charolais ring.
Judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorn and Angus, Holbrook, had strong fields throughout the day, but it was the senior champion female Venturon Starstruck 1575 that was awarded the best exhibit.
By SCR Triumph 21335 and out of SVY Starstruck 409B, she was exhibited by Harris Thompson of Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, and came through the 30 to 36-month-old class.
The reserve champion senior female went to Winchester Daisy Duke S10E, exhibited by Winchester Charolais, Orange, who won the 24 to 36-month-old class.
She was by Venturon Maximum Impact and out of Winchester Daisy Duke N16E.
The junior champion female was awarded to Venturon Fiona T216, by Ascot Ramrod R104E and out of Venturon Natures Gift, following her win in the 18-month-old class.
In reserve was Winkel Park Penny, by SVY Trust 6H and out of Myona Penny R15. She was exhibited on behalf of Vanessa Selleck of Winkel Park, Merricks North, Vic, and won the 14 to 16-month-old class.
Venturon continued its good run with the bulls, winning champion junior bull with Venturon Talladega T192.
Talladega, by Palgrove Landmark and out of Palgrove Clara, won the 18 month class.
Reserve went to Winchester Touchdown T12E - again exhibited by Winchester Charolais - following its win in the 16 to 18 month class.
Touchdown was by SVY Grizzly PLD 521C and out of Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E.
Champion senior bull went to Myona Stoplight S18, by Silverstream National N40 and out of Myona Lilly N14.
He was exhibited by Beverley Hogland and Stephen Martin of Myona Charolais, Coonamble, and won the 24 to 30 month class.
Reserve was awarded to 4 Ways MLR Thor T18E, exhibited by 4 Ways Charolais of Little Plain.
The bull, by Moongool Lunar Rise and out of 4 Ways Avoca P61E, was second to Stoplight in the same class.
The grand champion bull went to Venturon Talladega.
Venturon also won the breeders group and the most successful exhibitor.
