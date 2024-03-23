The Land
Home/Studstock

Venturon takes grand champion bull and female in Charolais ring

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated March 23 2024 - 8:08pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

A cross-country trip has paid off for Western Australian stud Venturon Livestock after it took out a string of broadribbons in the Charolais ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.