Tycolah takes best exhibit in the Herefords as new bloodline pays off

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 23 2024 - 9:03pm
Arley Crowley, 11, Chace Hannaford, 13, Lisa Hannaford, Steve Crowley and Ben Crowley, all of Tycolah, Cobbadah, judge David Smith and Ellen Downes, RAS, with the best exhibit.
A bull from a new sire has come out on top for Tycolah Poll Herefords of Cobbadah at this year's Sydney Royal.

