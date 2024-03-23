Tycolah takes best exhibit in the Herefords as new bloodline pays off

A bull from a new sire has come out on top for Tycolah Poll Herefords of Cobbadah at this year's Sydney Royal.
Tycolah Viking T119, by Koanui Layer P028 and out of Tycolah Ursula, was crowned best exhibit by judge David Smith, Ben Lomond.
The bull came through the 19 to 20 month class and was awarded the LF Leake Perpetual Trophy for the champion junior bull.
Reserve champion junior bull also went to the Crowley family, this time with Tycolah Volume T107, also by Koanui Layer and out of Tycolah Corisande M081, after coming second in the same class.
Champion senior bull was won by Kianma T-Rex T002, by Eathorpe Precision P040 and out of Kianma Matchless P009, after its win in the 20 to 24 months class.
In reserve was Tondara Guggenheimer S004, exhibited by Tondara Herefords.
Guggenheimer, by ILR Ribeye 88X 449B and out of Tondara V-9 Novelty 117, won the 30 to 36 months class.
The Aster bloodline was a feature in the females.
Grand champion went to Lllandillo Aster S56, exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes, who came through the 30 to 36 months class before winning senior champion.
She was by Grathlyn Pacemaker and out of Llandillo Aster P010.
The reserve champion senior female was awarded to Talumbi Leonie Q002, exhibited by Daniel Croker of Talumbi Herefords, Goulburn.
By Kerlson Pines Jester K44 and out of Bolong Leonie M111, she came from the over 36 months class.
The FD McMaster Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the champion junior female was awarded to Kianma Last Day T016, exhibited by Kierin and Nikki Martin, Kianma Herefords, Forbes.
By Mawarra Terminator and out of Kerlson Pines Last Day L24, she won the 15 to 18 month old class.
Reserve champion junior female went to Pinnacle Aster U073, by Tycolah Queenscliff and out of Llandillo Aster S56, also exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords.
She won the nine to 12 months class.
