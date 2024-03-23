Hobbs Livestock's Simmental cow judged the best exhibit of the breed

A cow described as carrying the best udder on the day and shown by Hobbs Livestock, Molong, has swept the field in the Simmental/Fleckvieh judging.
Hobbs Livestock's Violets Mercha, imported from Canada as one of three embryos bought by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, was sired by RF Merchant 481B out of LFE BS Violet 641A.
The judge, Kyle Lewis, Alberta, Canada, described her as an incredible female.
"I spoke all day about the combination of that kind of mass, the front-end femininity, and the character in that skull," Mr Lewis said.
She had real elite-style feet and one of the nicest udders I have seen all day.
"It's nice when one can incorporate all of these characteristics into one package. The calf, you can tell, will be just like Mum. So you have got a dual package there."
Mr Hobbs said his April 2020 drop cow was a junior entry in the 2021 Sydney Royal and was judged the reserve champion junior female in 2022.
"Then she came back another year and was the reserve senior female," Mr Hobbs said. He said another of the trio of embryos was a reserve senior bull at Sydney the same year Violets Mercha was a reserve senior female.
Granoc Livestock Pharoah sired the bull calf at the best exhibit's side.
The senior and grand champion bull, Hartfield Titan, shown by Anthony Simonetta and VMC Corp Pty Ltd, Leppington, was subject to a difficult choice by Mr Lewis in the best exhibit selection.
"There are two exceptional individuals here, and it doesn't seem fair that I have to pick one of them," Mr Lewis said.
"I loved the bull. When he first came in that first class, I thought this sucker was going to be hard to beat. He just kept on winning and winning. He is what a true fullblood Fleckvieh is about."
Titan was sired by Jarravale Premier out of Tennysonvale Prue.
The reserve senior bull was Wondena Truman, the 24 to not over 30 months class winner.
The reserve senior female was Tugulawa Serene, sired by Grinalta's HP Sensation out of Woonallee Rowena K284, exhibited by Mr Simonetta.
The junior bull champion was VC Umpire, sired by FGAF Electric Avenue 140E, out of FGAF Kananaskis 096E, shown by Stuart and Samantha Moeck, VC Simmentals, Binda.
"You can tie a lot of things in with this bull," Mr Lewis said, " because of his correctness and incredible dual purpose ability.
The reserve junior bull was Hobbs Livestock Noble Prize, sired by Woonallee Noble Prize Q368 out of Woonallee Hummer R693.
The junior female champion was VC Lucy T054, shown by Bunyip Black Simmentals and Bohrson Marketing, Bunyip, Victoria.
Mr Lewis said the "big red female had super femininity, stretch, and extension in the front half."
It was sired by RF Supercharged 9150G out of VC Lucy P043.
Reserve was the winner of the nine and not over 12 months class, Country Style Under the Limit, shown by Adam Sciberras, Eumungerie.
Mr Sciberras exhibited the winning pair of females not over 24 months. Hobbs Livestock's pair was placed second.
In the two bulls, not over 24 months, Hobbs Livestock turned the tables on VC Simmentals with their pair that was second to the junior champion bull.
Hobbs Livestock also won the sire's progeny class with entries sired by Canadian sire, MRL Missile 138C, Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra was second with BFG Grandioso progeny.
Hobbs Livestock also took the breeder's group award, with VC Simmentals second. In third were entries from Grant Bulloch's GB Livestock, Braidwood.
Mr Lewis' family markets up to 350 Simmental, Angus and Simm/Angus bulls each year. It was his first outing in Sydney, although he judged in Adelaide, Melbourne and the Brisbane Ekka in 2010.
