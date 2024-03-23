The Land
Hobbs Livestock's Simmental cow judged the best exhibit of the breed

Simon Chamberlain
March 23 2024
March 23 2024 - 7:00pm
Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong claims senior and grand female award and best Simmental exhibit.

A cow described as carrying the best udder on the day and shown by Hobbs Livestock, Molong, has swept the field in the Simmental/Fleckvieh judging.

