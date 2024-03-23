Dedicated Southdown breeders fly the breed flag

Judge Kelvin Cronk, Old Junee, was very impressed with the high standard of the Southdown sheep paraded before him, albeit only five entries from one dedicated breeder.
"There were very good examples of the breed here and I commend the breeder for continuing to lift the standard of his stud," Mr Cronk said.
"They were all very well muscled, of good length and depth and with a balanced conformation.
"The sheep were well presented and would not have been disgraced among a bigger competition.
"This is a breed which still has a place in the market for quality meat and as a terminal sire."
Breeders Dr Ross Wilson and Mrs Jeanette Webster, Cotties Run, Bathurst, have long been stalwarts of the breed and recently had success at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
The grand champion ram had success in the one year and under two year class, while the reserve grand champion ram was exhibited in the under one year class, showing milk teeth.
"His length and muscle are very impressive," Mr Cronk said when awarding the champion sash.
"He is totally correct to the breed standard."
The ewe grand and reserve grand champions had each been shown in the under one year old class.
"They have a great future as breeders as they develop," Mr Cronk said as he noted each still had their lambs teeth.
The Peter Taylor Group was described by Mr Cronk has having all the virtues of the breed.
"The two ewes were very even and the ram was dominant, and that is what I was looking for," he said.
