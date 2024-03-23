The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Dedicated Southdown breeders fly the breed flag

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Kelvin Cronk, with Jeanette Webster, Grace Hoffman and Ross Wilson, Cotties Run Southdowns, Bathurst, with the grand and reserve grand champion rams.
Judge Kelvin Cronk, with Jeanette Webster, Grace Hoffman and Ross Wilson, Cotties Run Southdowns, Bathurst, with the grand and reserve grand champion rams.

Judge Kelvin Cronk, Old Junee, was very impressed with the high standard of the Southdown sheep paraded before him, albeit only five entries from one dedicated breeder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.