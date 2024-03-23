The Land
Special ewe shines in Sydney Royal White Suffolk competition

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 23 2024
Macarthur White Suffolk's Mikayla Muscat with the reserve champion ewe, judge Brad Honeysett, Gulgong, Kinellar White Suffolk's Lachlan Patterson with the grand champion ewe. Picture by Denis Howard
Kinellar White Suffolks claimed a double at this year's Sydney Royal, taking out both grand champion ram and grand champion ewe titles.

