Special ewe shines in Sydney Royal White Suffolk competition

Kinellar White Suffolks claimed a double at this year's Sydney Royal, taking out both grand champion ram and grand champion ewe titles.
But for the Canowindra stud's principal Lachlan Patterson, it was the ewe which really stood out, with him describing her as the "best ewe we've ever produced".
The ewe, out of the under one year of age showing milk teeth only, shorn, born between April 1 - May 31, 2023 class, was sired by a home bred ram which has been used by many studs across Australia and also produced the Sydney Royal grand champion White Suffolk ram last year.
Mr Patterson was very pleased with how she presented.
"She's got a great head and is great through the shoulders," he said.
"She has got a lot of meat right through her carcase and good bone right down the back end.
"It's great to see her sire producing such good sheep."
Mr Patterson said the stud is focusing on developing more intramuscular fat.
"We're probably focusing on IMF and I feel with this ewe we're making progress there.
"We looking at this ewe maybe becoming part of a special embryo transfer program and I'm excited about where that might go."
Mr Patterson was also impressed with his ram claiming the grand champion title, coming out of the under one year of age showing milk teeth only, shorn, born between April 1 and May 31, 2023 class.
Sired by Valma 202189 and out of Kinellar 200197, the ram scanned in the top 10pc for weaning weight, post weaning weight and post weaning eye muscle depth.
"He's got a good, long back line and fullness across the loin," Mr Patterson said.
"He's good on his feet, both front legs and back, and unusually for White Suffolks, he's got pure black feet which people do think is desirable.
"He's a good White Suffolk with a lot of meat and a lot of growth."
Mr Patterson said the ram is just what the stud is looking to produce.
"He has got what we're after. He's got good structure and carcase and great LambPlan figures.
"If we can kind breed more of him, that will be good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.