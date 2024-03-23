Australian Lowline wins in the other recognised breeds at Sydney

There might have been smaller class sizes but there was no drop in quality in the other recognised breeds ring at the Sydney Royal on Saturday.
The Australian Lowline Cann Valley New Moon P010, exhibited by Matt Cooney from Cann Valley, Lemnos, Victoria, won the champion female before going on to be sashed best exhibit by judge Hayley Robinson from Aubigny, Queensland.
By Cann Valley Count Lucifer and out of Cann Valley Lunar Eclipse, she won the female over 30 months class.
Ms Robinson said the cow had plenty of thickness which could also be seen in her calf.
"To me she best combines the power and productivity with femininity and to me was a representative of the Lowline breed," she said.
"Regardless of age I think she's got a very sound udder. She's raised a few calves with that - it's a testament to her and the breeders.
"She just really was the best example of what a beef animal should be."
Ms Robinson noted that it was a well prepared group of animals across the various breeds.
In reserve was the Dexter, Carragheen Tatiana, exhibited by Tayla Ann Gallo, Mijota Park Dexters, Kingsvale.
By Bircham Ballantyne and out of Carragheen Red Poppy, she won the 14 to 20 month class.
There was only the one exhibit for the bulls, with the Belted Galloway Jandrew Stanley 11410 from the 20 to 30 month class winning champion.
By Dirigo Apache US3565D and out of Jandrew Janice 9967, she was exhibited by Andrew Monaghan and Alison Mathieu of Jandrew Belted Galloways, Stuart Town.
