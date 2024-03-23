The Land
Australian Lowline wins in the other recognised breeds at Sydney

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 24 2024 - 8:30am
Judge Hayley Robinson, Aubigny, Qld, Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Lemnos, Vic, and Ainslynne Boland, Woori Yallock, Vic.
There might have been smaller class sizes but there was no drop in quality in the other recognised breeds ring at the Sydney Royal on Saturday.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

