As good a season as ever for Riverina corn growers

Riverina corn growers are preparing for a bumper harvest with conditions for the season being described as ideal for growing.
Mundowy producer Geoff Dunn, west of Wagga Wagga, has been planting corn for the past 20 years and said he was rather excited about this year's crop.
"This season is as good as we have ever had," he said.
"We haven't had many days over 38 degrees, so it's been a good way to finish."
Mr Dunn has planted 130 hectares of the hybrid variety, Pioneer 1837, across two irrigation pivots, with the main market for his crop entering the top end of the market as corn chips or cornflakes. The remainder is sold for stock feed.
The drier season has made it easier for water management, especially compared to last year which resulted in floods for the riverside operation.
Since being planted in early October until now, the crop has received 7 megalitres of water, with another 1.5ML equivalent from in-crop rainfall.
Fertiliser at sowing included one tonne of urea, 250 kilograms of diammonium phosphate (DAP), along with potash, per hectare.
The family operation consists of the corn program, as well as a cereal and canola crop rotations and a trade lamb program, while break crops such as navy beans or soybeans have been planted.
Mr Dunn expects an average yield of 18 to 20 tonnes a hectare, resulting in 2000t of corn kernels for the season, from 85,000 to 95,000 plants a hectare.
Mr Dunn said the price of corn has dropped $120/t since planting.
"I just enjoy watching it establish so fast and then sitting in the header harvesting it," he said.
