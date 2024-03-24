Yorklea stud dominates Brahman ring at Sydney Royal

A very maternal red Brahman cow was a standout in the Brahman judging at the Sydney Royal show on Sunday.
Under the eye of judge Andrew Olive, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan, Qld, the best exhibit was claimed by Mogul Miss FH Fontenot M279, exhibited by Mogul Brahman Stud, Yorklea.
The 29-month-old cow, with a bull calf at foot, was sired by Fern Hills Sahara 2932 and out of Mogul Miss Y Fontenot 4TH.
Mogul stud principal Dr George Jacobs said the cow was exceptional and representative of their red cow herd, with strong maternal traits.
"She has a brilliant udder, she's very good along the back line, very good from the hips to the pins and she carries herself brilliantly," he said.
"You can see she's got a good maternal feel for the calf, is very protective but was able to present herself very well in the ring."
Dr Jacobs said they had been breeding Brahmans for 65 years and have about 250 stud breeders, as well as a commercial herd with cattle sold in the Northern Rivers area, Queensland and had sold some overseas.
"Hard work has gone into preparing the team and it is a legacy of my previous manager Glen Pfeffer," he said.
Dr Jacobs said the stud had an exceptional show, claiming all the broad ribbons for the day except for one.
Judge Mr Olive said the cow was very maternal and was very good from the hips to the pins.
Mogul Miss FH Fontenot M279 claimed grand champion female over the junior champion female Mogul Miss YV Indy N230, before going onto win best exhibit over the grand champion bull Mogul Nebraska, also exhibited by Mogul Brahman Stud.
The 16-month-old bull was sired by Yenda V 412 and out of Mogul Miss GL Indira 5TH.
Mr Olive said the bull had volume, depth in the flank and was fluid in his movements.
Mogul Nebraska was the junior champion bull, before going on to claim the grand ribbon over senior champion Mogul Merlin M263, exhibited by Mogul Brahman Stud.
The 30-month-old bull, sired by Carinya L Rolo and out of Mogul Miss Y Colleen, was described by Mr Olive to be very strong across the topline.
The reserve senior champion bull was Mogul Murdock, and the reserve junior champion bull was Mogul North Star, both exhibited by Mogul Brahman Stud.
The reserve senior champion female was awarded to BT Aleaha, exhibited by Anthony Teuma and Ryan Teuma, Area Brahmans, Freemans Reach, while the reserve junior champion female went to Mogul Miss YV Sasha, exhibited by Mogul Brahman Stud.
In the group classes Mogul Brahman Stud took a clean sweep, winning the pair of females, pair of bulls and the sire or dam's progeny.
