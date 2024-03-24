Tattykeel clean sweep in the interbreed

It was a unanimous decision among the 10 judges during for the interbreed trophies at the 2024 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpose Breed Sheep Show.
The Poll Dorset ram, Tattykeel ET 230014, should be supreme.
Exhibited by the Gilmore family, Tattykeel stud, Black Springs, the ram was sired by Tattykeel ET 200060 and out of Tattykeel 160882, and had progressed from the pair of rams showing milk teeth only, shorn class.
The ram follows in the footsteps of his sire, the supreme exhibit at Sydney Royal in 2021, while three flush brothers have done well at sale, averaging $30,000.
Speaking before Tattykeel ET 230014 was awarded supreme ram, representing the cohort of 10 breed judges, Xavier Burton, Glen West and Coledale studs, Glenrowan West, Vic, said there was nothing to fault the ram.
"What an animal. Just every angle I look at him, I really can't find anything wrong," Mr Burton said.
"He is just hitting those breed standards. He's long, beautiful on those shoulders, has a beautiful masculine head on him and stands just wonderfully on those feet.
"I'm sure the stud are really happy with him."
The supreme prime lamb ewe of the show was also awarded to an entry from Tattykeel.
Judge of the Poll Dorset classes, Ruth Klingner, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, Cudal, gave her comments prior to the announcement.
"When I looked through these ewes, two really stood out for me," Ms Klinger said.
"The Border Leicester ewe and the Poll Dorset ewe.
"The Poll Dorset is a beautiful type with meat right through in the right places.
"She stands well and is just a great ewe.
"The Border Leicester ewe is a big, framey ewe, she's got good wool and a really good breed type."
When it came down to her third place, Ms Klingner admitted it was probably her hardest decision.
"It was between the White Suffolk, the Suffolk and the Hampshire Down, and I gave it to the Hampshire Down.
"She is a bit older than the other two ewes, but she is beautifully correct along the topline, through the loin and down through her hindquarters."
