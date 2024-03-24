Maefair Murray Greys claims top ribbons at Sydney Royal Show

Marrar based stud Maefair Murray Greys has made a clean sweep today at the Sydney Royal Show.
A total of 24 exhibits were presented before judge Georgia Laurie, Moppy, who awarded best exhibit to Maefair Turramurra T24.
Exhibited by Burnett Pastoral Trust, Marrar, who came out of the bull over 20 months and not over 24 months class.
Sired by Monterey Mighty Man M79 and out of Wallawong Lolita M84, the silver bull weighed 884 kilograms, with an eye-muscle-area of 124 centimetres squared.
After winning senior champion bull and grand champion bull, Maefair Turramurra T24 competed for top honours against stablemate, Maefair Lucy T50, who was awarded grand champion female of the breed.
Miss Laurie said the supreme exhibit was a fine example of the breed.
"We've got a bull that's got plenty of power and strength of spine," she said.
"He is really clean underneath, good feet and legs, a really sound bull.
The 17-month-old heifer grand champion female, Maefair Lucy T50, was also exhibited by Burnett Pastoral Trust.
Winning the female over 16 and not over 20 months class, the Monterey Mighty Man M79 daughter out of Dajory Lucy L447, won junior champion female earlier in the day.
Miss Laurie said the heifer displayed plenty of growth and capacity.
"I think we can all appreciate how this heifer handles her volume and capacity," she said.
"She handles it really well.
The success didn't stop there for the Burnett family, also being awarded the junior champion Murray Grey bull, with Maefair Talbingo T30.
Another progeny of Monterey Mighty Man M79, the grey bull weighed 782kg, while measuring an eye-muscle-area of 119 cm sq.
Maefair Belinda U18 was awarded the reserve junior champion female.
Burnett Family Trust principal Guy Burnett, said he was very happy with the results of the show.
"Unfortunately we lost Mighty Man last year, so with that being said we're looking at holding onto Turramurra T24 as a stud sire," he said.
"Mighty Man has performed very well for us.
"I think this is the sixth year that we have been most successful exhibitor exhibitor, which is really good.
"We really like using the Monterey infusion."
Burnett Pastoral Trust also followed through with their success into the group classes winning, two females not over 24 months, two bulls over 24 months, along with sire or dam's progeny class and the breeders group class.
The pastoral trust is planning to take the three champions and reserve champion to Beef Australia 2024.
Meanwhile Rouchelle Annabel T108 was sashed senior champion female, exhibited by Paul and Lyn Richards, Musswellbrook, while Dehavanlyn First Kiss S22 was awarded reserve senior champion female, exhibited by The Ernst family, Singleton.
In the bull classes Dehavanlyn Trojan was awarded reserve junior champion bull, while the Ernst family also won reserve senior champion bull with Dehavanlyn Talisman.
