Maefair Murray Greys claims top ribbons at Sydney Royal Show

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 24 2024 - 1:10pm
Best Murray Grey exhibit Maefair Turramurra T24, exhibited by Burnett Pastoral Trust, Marrar, with Ellen Downes, Canowindra, Guy Burnett, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Marrar, Natalie Martin, Six Spence Park, Coonamble, Mitch Littler, Molong and judge Georgia Laurie, Moppy. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Marrar based stud Maefair Murray Greys has made a clean sweep today at the Sydney Royal Show.

Livestock Writer

