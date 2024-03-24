Flemington Angus the best exhibit, Tattykeel takes grand champion bull at Sydney Royal

Flemington Angus, Adelong, has taken the best exhibit after a day of tough competition in the Angus ring at Sydney Royal.
DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116, exhibited by Jack and Sam Robson, was sashed the grand champion female after coming through the 30 to 36 month old class.
She was by Texas Earnan L612 and out of DSK XYC Hot Stuff M115.
Judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorn and Angus, Holbrook, praised her overall completeness.
"She carries all the attributes that I look for in breeding cattle," he said.
"She had plenty of volume and capacity, structurally correct, really nice udder and teat placement and obviously had a really good bull calf behind her."
The reserve champion senior female went to PC Diamond Miss Great Northern R070, who won the female over 36 months class.
In the junior females, Hollywood Thea Vanessa T81, by SAV International 2020 and out of Hollywood Vanessa N6, was sashed champion.
She was exhibited by Lyn and Ian Frecklington, Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill, and won the 14 to 16 month class.
In reserve was Winchester Abigail T37, by Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 and out of Padua Abigail P1, from the 16 to 18 months class.
She was exhibited by Jack Newham and Miley, Isla and Gavin O'Brien, Winchester Livestock, Orange.
In the bulls, Tattykeel Angus of Black Springs took out grand champion with their junior bull, Tattykeel Typhoon.
By DMM Maximus 18G and out of Tattykeel Blackcap Essence L22, the bull came from the 18 month class.
Mr Spry noted the bull's moderate maturity and pattern.
"It's a bull that you'd be able to go out and breed progeny for both the grass and the grain market," he said.
"He was the complete package."
Reserve junior champion also went to his embryo-transfer brother, Tattykeel TTK22T60 T60, exhibited by Tattykeel and RDM Angus.
The champion senior bull was awarded to the Pine Creek Angus exhibit, Diamond Top Prize T048, from the 20 to 24 month class.
The bull was by Northern View SMW Gustov 3Z and out of PC Miss J177 Tiger N172.
In reserve was RDMG Triumph T12, exhibited by RDM Angus.
The bull, by Tattykeel Hudson M3 and out of RDMG Miss Creed P12, was second to Diamond Top Prize in the same class.
