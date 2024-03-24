Tattykeel claim Taylor and Gilmore trophies at Sydney Royal

The Peter Taylor Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the best meat and dual purpose group of three sheep, showing milk teeth, has been awarded to the team exhibited by the Gilmore family, Tattykeel Poll Dorset, Black Springs.
The 10 breed judges awarded second to the Corkhill family, Normanhurst Border Leicester, Boorowa, while the third place ribbon was placed on the team of Australian White, exhibited by the Tattykeel stud.
Speaking before the announcement, judge Jo Balcombe, Cranbrook Poll Dorset, Canowindra, and judge of the Australian White classes ran through her assessment of the 10 breed groups.
"I put the Poll Dorset group on top," Ms Balcombe said.
"The ewes pair up beautifully, they've got that conformation I'm looking for.
"Their structure is correct with a massive amount of meat."
Ms Balcombe said her second choice was the Border Leicester group from Boorowa, when she considered all three sheep were true representatives of the breed.
"I just feel that the two ewes didn't quite match up as the Poll Dorset ewes but they still had great characteristics of the breed."
The winning team had been successful in the Poll Dorset classes with the ram awarded breed grand championship and coming through the pair of rams class
The first ewe was the champion Poll Dorset ewe and the second ewe was an ET sister to the champion ram's partner in the pair of rams class.
The J A and M Y Gilmore perpetual trophy for the best meat and dual purpose pair, the grand champions of each breed competing, was taken out by the Poll Dorset grand champion ram and ewe.
Both out of the Tattykeel stud, the winning pair would go on to win supreme prime lamb for their respective sexes.
The Normanhurst ram and Bauer ewe representing the Border Leicester breed placed second while Tattykeel's Australian White pair finished in third.
Speaking on behalf of all 10 breed judges, Xavier Burton, Glen West and Coledale studs, Glenrowan West, Vic, said the competition was closely contested.
"It's great to see a fantastic diversity of breeds and from all different regions of Australia, and there really wasn't much in this for me," he said.
"It's not a strict plan. It could be different ages, with some different studs represented so there was certainly a lot to take into account.
"The Poll Dorsets are just magnificent.
"I had a good look at them and they are just beautiful in that there's plenty of meat, lots of carcase, and most importantly, just true to that real hardcore Dorset type.
"They stand beautifully."
The Border Leicester pair in second place had a significant age difference which affected the judging.
"There's a little bit of an age difference there with the ram and the ewe and I took that into account with my decision making," Mr Burton said.
"They're not going to be as even as they could be because of that age difference.
"But I think there is absolutely nothing wrong with them.
"They stand beautifully on those back feet, and are very even throughout."
