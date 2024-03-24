The Land
Tattykeel claim Taylor and Gilmore trophies at Sydney Royal

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 24 2024 - 5:00pm
Peter Taylor Memorial Perpetual Trophy - Graham, Kirsty, Hudson and James Gilmore, Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs, sashed and congratulated by Robyn Clubb AM, RAS councillor. Picture by Stephen Burns
The Peter Taylor Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the best meat and dual purpose group of three sheep, showing milk teeth, has been awarded to the team exhibited by the Gilmore family, Tattykeel Poll Dorset, Black Springs.

