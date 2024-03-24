Shetland pony bagpiper come show vet takes out RAS Youth Medal

A Quirindi veterinarian who has helped get more student vets involved in Sydney Royal Show was recognised on Saturday.
Rob Hayward, 27, received the The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Youth Medal for his contribution, with the Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty dropping by to present the medal, while also joining the show's vets as they kicked off they daily around-the-show daily animal health briefing.
While the presentation was a relatively low-key affair, Mr Hayward's contribution has been anything but, with his encouragement of student vets at the show having begun in 2016.
It was at this time he became the head student vet, and as part of his role, he would bring a couple of student vets along with him to the show each day to give them a taste of life at the Sydney Royal while also being exposed to the range of animals at the event.
He has since passed on the baton of head student vet, having graduated from The University of Sydney and becoming an official show vet.
As such, he returns each year to help the veterinarian team with their varied workload at the show.
Otherwise, the Bathurst born and bred professional has for the past three years called Quirindi home.
He also has had a long involvement in the show as a competitor on the school sheep (Texels and Border Leicesters) with All Saints, Bathurst, but kicked off his show career as the bagpiper for the Shetland ponies.
Ms Moriarty, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of vets and their role at the Sydney Royal, as well as the need more broadly to encourage more people into the profession.
This was in part due to an acknowledged shortage in vets outside of the small animal sector, including two ongoing vacancies in the Local Land Services Western District, where to cover, vets from neighbouring regions are having to share the workload.
She also met with the LLS district vets in Yass a fortnight ago to spend some time in the field and discuss why they were attracted to the role and how that relates to what the government can do to encourage more people into those roles.
This included how they could promote the lifestyle and the work to a range of graduates and young vets who may have otherwise not considered a rural or remote position.
