The Land
Cobbity entrant wins meat sheep youth judging final

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 24 2024 - 3:00pm
Judge Jo Balcombe, Canowindra, RAS/AgShows NSW Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Competition winner Christine Sutton, Cobbity, and judge Jason O'Loughlan, Deniliquin. Picture by Hayley Warden
A first-time entrant has won the 2024 RAS/AgShows NSW Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Competition state final.

