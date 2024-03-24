Cobbity entrant wins meat sheep youth judging final

A first-time entrant has won the 2024 RAS/AgShows NSW Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Competition state final.
Christine Sutton, Cobbity, claimed the state final title at Sydney Royal on Saturday, ahead of Miranda McGufficke, Cooma, second, Lily Moore, Ilford, third, Abigail Van Eyk, Uralls, fourth, and Paige Hatton, Wellington, fifth.
It was the first time Miss Sutton, 15, had qualified for the state final at Sydney Royal.
"I was quite nervous, not expecting too much, so I'm really surprised that I've done well," she said.
"I prepared myself well, and I'm really happy.
"My first junior judging competition was at Canberra Royal when I was nine, so I've done this quite a lot."
Miss Sutton will head to Melbourne Royal in September/October for the national final.
"I'm excited and nervous, but I've got time to prepare," she said.
The strong class of 25 entrants appraised four Border Leicester ewes and four Wiltshire Horn rams under the watchful eye of judges Jo Balcombe, Canowindra, and Jason O'Loughlan, Deniliquin.
"The level of the competition was high - it was quite strong," Mr O'Loughlan said.
"They all spoke well, were confident with the microphone, and presented incredibly well.
"Their use of the vernacular was good.
"Their preparation coming into this state final was good.
"They were familiar with the sheep and knew what breeds they were.
"Their use of terminology associated with sheep industry terminology was good."
Ms Balcombe said the winner was accurate in her observations of the sheep.
"She knew how to pick a sheep and handle the sheep," she said.
"Christine has grown up with Border Leicesters, so obviously, she selected them very well.
"She also knows how to compare sheep and is very accurate in her observations.
"Every point Christine made today was spot on, so that is what would have got her up there."
