The Land
Domonique Wyse named Taree's first The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated March 24 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 5:42pm
The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman Domonique Wyse, Taree, with runner up Paris Capell, Orange. Picture by Elka Devney
The sky is the limit for Domonique Wyse, Taree, who has been named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024 with Paris Capell, Orange, named as the runner-up.

