Domonique Wyse named Taree's first The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman

The sky is the limit for Domonique Wyse, Taree, who has been named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024 with Paris Capell, Orange, named as the runner-up.
History has also been made as Ms Wyse became the first representative of the Taree Show Society to win the state finals since the program's inception in 1962.
A current Bachelor of Education (Secondary Sciences) student, Ms Wyse spoke on-stage about her fierce passion of agricultural education.
With plans to expand her teaching career and obtain a secondary tertiary education in meat science Ms Wyse said it was important to foster the next generation of agricultural leaders.
Ms Wyse said when the opportunity arose to be part of the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program she put her hand up.
"I'm feeling so honoured to have this role, this program has given me so much and I'm so excited to give back over the next year," she said.
"The goals that I hope to achieve is more networking, being an advocate for AgShows NSW, RAS, as well as being there for my local community and expanding on that throughout NSW."
Paris Capell, Orange, said she was overwhelmed to be announced as the runner-up but felt honoured.
"I think the judges had such a difficult position because all 15 women are such amazing ambassadors for their community and could have done so much with the roles," she said.
"I'm really excited to get started and help soil judging get introduced into local shows, but also foster some other initiatives across the ag show space.
"Growing up the young women were always the highlight of the show for me, the highlight of the day was meeting them because they're so intelligent, passionate and such great role models. I always knew one day I wanted that to be me."
Ms Capell currently works as a project officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries' climate vulnerability assessment and hopes to continue providing research and extension in agriculture.
Also the co-president of the Central West Intrepid Landcare, secretary of Central West Young Aggies, and a committee member of Orange Show Society, Ms Capell expressed a deep passion for her local community.
Emily Barton, Walgett, also won the announcers scholarship for her public speaking and presenting skills.
The other finalists for the 2024 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman included;
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.